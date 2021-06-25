Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $736,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 408,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802,787. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.