Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.