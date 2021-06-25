Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 298.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

