Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $816,000 in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPFF opened at $12.02 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95.

