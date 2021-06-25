Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,244 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.