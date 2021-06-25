Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,512 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 106.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2,578.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 141.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.33. 2,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

