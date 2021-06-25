Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,620 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $2,923,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.54. 2,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock worth $6,294,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.