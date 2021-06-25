Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 56,664 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,664 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.54. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $486.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

