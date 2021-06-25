Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 66,194 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,194 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.39. 3,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.