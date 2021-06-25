Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 26,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.