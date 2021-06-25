CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -326.61 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

