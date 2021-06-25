CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $43.08 million and approximately $144,573.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00594534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038398 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.