CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarParts.com worth $42,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.19 million, a PE ratio of -275.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,949. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

