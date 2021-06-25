Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

