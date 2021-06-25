carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Insider David Wiadrowski Acquires 2,191 Shares

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$19.30 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of A$42,288.49 ($30,206.07).

David Wiadrowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Wiadrowski acquired 3,000 shares of carsales.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.15 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of A$51,459.00 ($36,756.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

