Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months on strong first-quarter 2021 results and an upbeat view. Top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in first-quarter 2021. Results were aided by demand for its products in March, led by spring offerings. Also, better promotions, productivity and enhanced pricing aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat second quarter guidance. Continued momentum in online demand driven by expanded products, ease of checkout, site navigation and faster delivery bode well. However, COVID-19 related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect second-quarter and 2021 results. High store related expenses and higher compensation costs are likely to led SG&A expense deleverage.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $104.14 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

