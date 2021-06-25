Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $745,600.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $75.09 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

