Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $745,600.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $75.09 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.