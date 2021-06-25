Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Celanese worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.