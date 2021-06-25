Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $51.11 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.11 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,104,462 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

