Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 196,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,065,029 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

