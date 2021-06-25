Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.08 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.40.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

