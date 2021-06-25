Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 3,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

