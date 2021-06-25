CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £198.21 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About CentralNic Group
