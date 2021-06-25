CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £198.21 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

