CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$112.28. CGI shares last traded at C$111.77, with a volume of 204,717 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

