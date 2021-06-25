ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $31.91 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.