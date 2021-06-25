Charles A. Deignan Sells 2,938 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,839.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLSD stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

