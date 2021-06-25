Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.56. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 343,942 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

