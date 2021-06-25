ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 5.1%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.72. 40,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,463,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

