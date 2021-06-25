Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 71,401 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £403.14 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

In other Chesnara news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

