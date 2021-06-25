Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $41.80. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 945 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

The company has a market cap of $578.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

