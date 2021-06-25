Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $468,109.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006670 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $468,109.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00580669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

