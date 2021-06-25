Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,047,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

CMG stock opened at $1,489.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,021.00 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,401.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

