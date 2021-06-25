Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile (NYSE:CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

