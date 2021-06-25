Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,952 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.16% of Churchill Downs worth $101,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $204.29. 8,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,927. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.