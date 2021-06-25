CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.79

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.79 and last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 104274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.51.

CIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 3.2400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.