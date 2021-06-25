CIBC Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$33.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

MAG stock opened at C$26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.86.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,613.28. Insiders sold a total of 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

