CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$20.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

