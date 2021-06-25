CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last three months.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

