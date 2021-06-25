CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CIR opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

