Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

