Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $67.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.92.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,800 shares of company stock worth $4,331,470. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

