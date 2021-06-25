Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $360.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.75.

MSTR opened at $581.88 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

