Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Buy

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

