Citigroup Inc. Acquires 176,369 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2,133.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 176,369 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,774 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $42.11 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

