Citigroup Inc. Acquires 551,386 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.46 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

