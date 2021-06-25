Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Gentex by 6.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

