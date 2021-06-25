Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $121.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

