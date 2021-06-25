Citigroup Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Chemed worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chemed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $482.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.