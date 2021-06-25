Citigroup Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.74.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $291.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.09. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.