Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $1.8786 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

